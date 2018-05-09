US flag burnt in Iranian parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

A paper version of the American flag has been set on fire in Iran's parliament amid shouts of 'Death to America' following President Donald Trump's decision to exit a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran's parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani also hit out at Trump telling the parliament the US president lacks the mental capacity to deal with issues, the Iranian judiciary's website Mizan reports.

"Trump does not have the mental capacity to deal with issues," Larijani said.

A symbolic copy of the Iran deal was also burnt during the parliamentary session.

News.Az

News.Az