U.S. food companies to phase out artificial colors under ‘Make America Healthy Again’ campaign

Several major U.S. packaged food makers, including Conagra Brands, General Mills, and Hershey, have announced plans to remove synthetic FD&C colors from their products. The move aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again initiative and growing consumer demand for healthier food options.

In April, Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary outlined the agency’s intent to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes, citing potential links to health concerns such as ADHD, obesity, and diabetes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Companies are now adjusting recipes and product lines to meet these new standards, signaling a major shift in the U.S. food industry toward cleaner, more natural ingredients.

News.Az