Two more storm threats emerge in Pacific after Amanda

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Tropical Storm Amanda is currently spinning over the eastern Pacific Ocean, while meteorologists are also monitoring two additional areas that could develop into tropical systems as soon as this weekend, potentially posing a threat to parts of Mexico and Central America next week, News.Az reports, citing Weather.com.

Amanda became the first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season on Wednesday, but forecasters say it is expected to remain far from land, roughly halfway between southern Mexico and Hawaii.

It is likely to weaken and dissipate by either Sunday or Monday due to dry, sinking air.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking two separate areas closer to Mexico and Central America, indicated by circulation zones on forecast maps. With warm ocean waters and favorable conditions in the region, either or both systems could strengthen into tropical storms, and one may even develop into the season’s first hurricane next week. The next named storms in the basin would be “Boris” and “Cristina.”

Forecasters say there are several possible outcomes for these systems next week. One scenario is that they remain far offshore, posing only high surf and rip current risks along the coast. Another possibility is that they track close enough to bring heavy rain bands and gusty winds while keeping the most severe impacts offshore. A third scenario is a more direct hit, bringing storm surge, flooding rainfall, and strong winds to coastal areas, with effects extending inland.

Because the systems have not yet fully developed, officials emphasize that the forecast remains highly uncertain, and it is too early to determine which scenario will occur.

Even if the storms remain near the coast, they could still produce prolonged periods of heavy rainfall across parts of Mexico and Central America next week. Meteorologists note that significant flooding rain can occur even without a hurricane or strong tropical storm.

Authorities are urging residents in potentially affected areas to closely monitor updates as conditions evolve over the coming days.

News.Az