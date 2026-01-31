US government enters shutdown, quick deal expected

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US government entered a partial shutdown early Saturday after a midnight funding deadline passed without Congress approving a 2026 budget.

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations fueled by Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The incident derailed talks over new funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Instead of going after drug smugglers, child predators, and human traffickers, the Trump Administration is wasting valuable resources targeting peaceful protestors in Chicago and Minneapolis,” Dick Durbin, the Senate Democratic minority whip, posted on social media. “This Administration continues to make Americans less safe.”

Roughly three-quarters of federal operations were affected by the shutdown, potentially triggering suspension procedures across a wide range of agencies and services, including education, health, housing, and defense.

Federal departments were expected to begin implementing shutdown plans overnight. Still, congressional leaders from both parties said recent Senate action made a brief disruption far more likely than a prolonged standoff.

If the House of Representatives approves the package as expected early next week, government funding would be restored within days, limiting the practical impact on public services, contractors, and federal workers.

Should the shutdown extend beyond a few days, tens of thousands of federal employees could be placed on unpaid leave or required to continue working without pay until funding is restored.

Late Friday, the US Senate passed a package clearing five outstanding funding bills to cover most federal agencies through September. Lawmakers also approved a two-week stopgap measure to keep DHS operating while negotiations continue over immigration enforcement policy.

The House was out of session as the deadline expired and is not scheduled to return until Monday.

President Donald Trump backed the Senate deal and urged swift House action, signaling his desire to avoid a prolonged shutdown — the second of his second term — after a record-length stoppage last fall disrupted federal services for more than a month.

News.Az