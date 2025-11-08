U.S. grants Hungary one-year exemption from energy sanctions on Russia: reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. administration has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from U.S. energy sanctions on Russia after President Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House on Friday, multiple media outlets reported, citing anonymous White House officials, News.az reports citing BBC.

"We're looking at it, because it's very difficult for him (Orban) to get the oil and gas from other areas. As you know, they don't have the advantage of having the sea," Trump told reporters at the White House with Orban earlier on Friday.

Orban stressed that the access to Russian energy is "vital" for Hungary's economy.

The exemption for Hungary may raise questions about the Trump administration's seriousness in enforcing its sanctions on Russia's oil exports, local analysts said.

In return, Hungary has committed to buying U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth about 600 million U.S. dollars, the U.S. State Department said in a fact sheet issued on Friday.

Orban also announced a nuclear fuel deal with U.S.-based Westinghouse to supply U.S. nuclear fuel for Hungary's Paks I nuclear plant, according to the fact sheet, adding that the contract is valued at approximately 114 million dollars.

The Hungarian government has announced its intent to purchase 700 million dollars' worth of defense articles via foreign military sales as part of efforts to boost bilateral defense cooperation, said the document.

News.Az