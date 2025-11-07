Trump mulls Hungary's request for Russian energy sanction exemption
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he's considering granting Hungary an exemption from US sanctions on Russian energy as he met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House.
"We're looking at it because its very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas," Trump said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Orbán said it's a "vital" issue for his landlocked country and said he planned to discuss with Trump the "consequences for the Hungarian people" if the sanctions took effect.
In comments on Friday, Orbán said he would present Trump with several "suggestions" for implementing an exemption.
"I'm not asking for some kind of gift from the Americans or some kind of unusual thing. I am simply asking for the realisation that the sanctions recently imposed on Russian energy puts certain countries like Hungary, which do not have access to the sea, in an impossible situation," Orbán said on state radio.
"I'm going to ask the president to acknowledge that."