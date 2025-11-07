Trump mulls Hungary's request for Russian energy sanction exemption

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he's considering granting Hungary an exemption from US sanctions on Russian energy as he met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House.

"We're looking at it because its very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas," Trump said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Orbán said it's a "vital" issue for his landlocked country and said he planned to discuss with Trump the "consequences for the Hungarian people" if the sanctions took effect.

In comments on Friday, Orbán said he would present Trump with several "suggestions" for implementing an exemption.

"I'm not asking for some kind of gift from the Americans or some kind of unusual thing. I am simply asking for the realisation that the sanctions recently imposed on Russian energy puts certain countries like Hungary, which do not have access to the sea, in an impossible situation," Orbán said on state radio.

"I'm going to ask the president to acknowledge that." A large delegation of cabinet members, business leaders and numerous political influencers with close connections to Hungary’s government accompanied Orbán to Washington. The delegation rented a 220-passenger commercial jet from Hungarian carrier Wizz Air for the journey. Prior to Orbán's arrival on Thursday, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a resolution calling on Hungary to end its dependence on Russian energy. The resolution was co-signed by 10 senators including Republicans Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, as well as Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Chris Coons of Delaware. It "expresses concern that Hungary has shown no sign of reducing its dependence on Russian fossil fuels," and urges Budapest to adhere to a European Union plan to cease all Russian energy imports into the bloc by the end of 2027. "Europe has made extraordinary progress cutting its energy ties with Moscow, but Hungary's actions continue to undermine collective security and embolden the Kremlin," Shaheen wrote in a statement. The resolution, she continued, "sends a clear message that when it comes to buying Russian energy, all allies should be held to the same standard, and that includes Hungary."

News.Az