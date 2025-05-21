US greenlights possible sale of small diameter bombs to Poland

US greenlights possible sale of small diameter bombs to Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs and associated equipment to Poland, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $180 million, it said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct effective air-to-ground strikes, reinforcing its capability to protect Polish sovereign territory, and improving its ability to meet NATO requirements," it added.

The principal contractor will be The Boeing Corporation, located in Missouri.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.

News.Az