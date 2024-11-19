US highlights Azerbaijan’s key role in East-West trade

+ ↺ − 16 px





There is a further opportunity to utilize the signficant role that Azerbaijan keeps playing in the trade between the West and West, Thomas Vilsack, US Secretary of Agriculture, said at a press conference held during COP29 in Baku.

There is a further opportunity to utilize the signficant role that Azerbaijan keeps playing in the trade between the West and West, Thomas Vilsack, US Secretary of Agriculture, said at a press conference held during COP29 in Baku, News.Az reports.Vilsack noted that it opens up opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in transportation of goods between the West and East.“So the one area, I think, where we can collaborate, is the agricultural economy. Azerbaijan is an energy producing country. But I think we can also be good partners, as there is a continued effort to balance the portfolio here, embracing renewable energy,” he added.

News.Az