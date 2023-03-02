U.S imposes fresh sanctions against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. has imposed fresh sanctions against Iran, said Antony Blinken, U.S Secretary of State on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Today we designated six entities and identified 20 vessels as blocked property. This is the latest of numerous actions taken by the United States against sanctions evaders around the world. We will continue to enforce our sanctions against Iran," Blinken noted.

