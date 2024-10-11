US imposes sanctions on Iran's oil exports following Israel's attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration announced extensive sanctions on Iranian oil exports on Friday, responding to Tehran's second direct attack on Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The measures are meant to intensify financial pressure on Iran, including by limiting its ability to earn energy revenue used to undermine stability in the Middle East, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.The department said it designated “a significant portion” of the shadow fleet of tankers and illicit operators that move Iran’s petroleum exports.The sanctions come as Israel weighs its response to Iran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile barrage. President Joe Biden has called on Israel to avoid striking Iran’s nuclear program and urged it to consider alternatives to an attack on Iranian oil facilities that could drive up global prices.

