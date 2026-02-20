US imposes visa restrictions on three Chilean officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has imposed visa restrictions on three unnamed Chilean government officials, citing actions that allegedly undermined regional security, the State Department announced on Friday. The officials are accused of directing, authorizing, funding, or providing significant support to activities that compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and undermined regional security in the hemisphere, according to the State Department.

The visa restrictions make the three individuals and their immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the US. Any US visas previously held by them have been revoked, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The State Department said the actions reaffirm President Trump’s commitment to protect America’s economic prosperity and national security interests in the region.

The announcement comes as Chile prepares for a transition to a new administration. The State Department said it looks forward to advancing shared priorities, including those that strengthen security in the hemisphere, with the incoming Kast Administration.

The State Department described the actions as part of ongoing efforts to promote accountability for Chilean nationals who work to destabilize the hemisphere. The department said it continues to use all available tools to promote safety and security of the region.

News.Az