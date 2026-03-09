China donates 2 mln USD to help drought-hit Somalis

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has donated 2 million U.S. dollars to help communities impacted by the ongoing drought across Somalia, where nearly 6.5 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu, who handed over the donation on Sunday to the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), pledged support to the Somali government's drought response efforts, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

"Our hearts are with the Somali people. In December 2025, the Chinese government provided 1 million dollars in cash assistance for drought relief in Awdal. At the time, China was the first major country to offer relief support to Somalia," Wang said. "Today I would like to announce that the Chinese government will provide a new batch of humanitarian assistance, 2 million U.S. dollars in cash assistance to support the water supply, health facility, and humanitarian aid delivery projects in some affected-disaster regions."

The ambassador said Beijing will continue to support the Somali people, particularly in drought response efforts and disaster prevention initiatives.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in humanitarian assistance and social development.

SoDMA Commissioner Mohamud Moallim Abdulle thanked China for the support, saying the financial aid will help assist drought-affected communities across 72 districts, including 45 facing severe emergency conditions, with priority given to children, women, and vulnerable families.

News.Az