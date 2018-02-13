US Intelligence: Situation in Karabakh may worsen dramatically

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tension around Nagorno Karabakh can lead to large-scale fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to TASS that the due statement came from the Director of the National Intelligence of the USA Daniel Coats, speaking with the traditional annual report at the hearings in the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

It is stated in the report about all the threats to the national security of the United States that may arise in 2018. The part related to Nagorno Karabakh says that "the parties are not in a hurry to make compromises." The director of US intelligence believes that external pressure, a stable military modernization carried out in Azerbaijan, and the purchase by Armenia of new Russian weapons systems can lead to major military clashes in 2018.

According to the report, the Kremlin will further expand its influence in the post-Soviet space. To this end, Moscow will pursue an "aggressive and opportunistic policy".

The stated comments on the situation around Nagorno Karabakh are contained in the text of the introductory speech of Coats, prepared for hearings in the special committee for the investigation of the Senate Chamber of the US Congress. These regular hearings address threats to US national security. Coats is officially considered the coordinator of the work of all 16 intelligence agencies of United States.

News.Az

