US intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan on East-West route

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan to boost trade along the East-West route, said the State Department, News.Az informs citing Report.

“Azerbaijan is an important part of an East-West trade route that has the potential to link western markets with Central Asian countries, providing these countries with access to global markets. We plan to cooperate with Azerbaijan to bolster trade along this route,” the State Department noted.“In Azerbaijan, we are committed to advancing our priorities: security, democracy and human rights, and economic growth.Azerbaijan plays an important role in the diversity and security of the energy supply in Europe and the region, which we have partnered closely on over the years. As the US and Azerbaijan both pursue aggressive decarbonization efforts, deepening bilateral cooperation on renewables and clean energy is another area of opportunity,” it added.

News.Az