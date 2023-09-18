US, Iran swap prisoners in deal involving $6 billion transfer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five U.S. citizens left Iran and landed in Doha on Monday in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States and the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds, marking a rare moment of cooperation between the long-time antagonists, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"Today, five innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement shortly before the U.S. detainees descended the stairs of a Qatari jet to be embraced by U.S. diplomats.

