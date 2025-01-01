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Swap Prisoner
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Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war each on Friday as part of a larger 1,000-for-1,000 exchange agreement announced earlier by US President Donald Trump.15 May 2026-14:37
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Russia and the United States have held discussions about the possibility of another prisoner exchange, according to comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev in an interview on Tuesday.18 Nov 2025-14:38
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Israel has presented a new proposal to mediators in an effort to revive stalled negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.01 Aug 2025-13:10
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The United States and Venezuela conducted a significant prisoner exchange on Friday, with Caracas releasing 10 American citizens and permanent residents in return for 252 Venezuelan migrants previously deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s high-security CECOT prison.19 Jul 2025-10:28
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Russia and Ukraine on Thursday confirmed a new prisoner swap had taken place under agreements reached between the two countries during their second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month.12 Jun 2025-17:54
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Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a phone call for his assistance in facilitating a large-scale prisoner exchange with Ukraine, according to the Belarusian state-affiliated Telegram channel "Pool of the First" on Monday.27 May 2025-01:02
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