US-Iran talks scheduled for Saturday postponed, say reports

A fourth round of talks between the United States and Iran, originally scheduled for Saturday in Rome, has been postponed until next week, according to an American journalist, with confirmation from the mediator of the talks.

Axios correspondent, Barak Ravid, claims Iran-US indirect talks scheduled for Saturday as well as Iran's Friday meeting with the E3 to be postponed to next week, News.Az reports citing Mehr news.

According to Reuters, a meeting planned for Friday with Iran and Britain, France and Germany, collectively known as the E3, may also be postponed, the reporter said. Washington and Tehran have been conducting negotiations over the past month on a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of financial sanctions.

The Omani foreign minister Badr Albusaidi who mediated the previous rounds of the talks also confirmed the Axios report, saying in a post on his X account that "For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd. New dates will be announced when mutually agreed."

