US issues red flag warning for high brush fire risk in Massachusetts

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for a high brush fire risk in the US State of Massachusetts.

The warning was issued Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties, News.Az reports, citing US media. A Red Flag Warning is the highest level of caution issued by the National Weather Service and is issued when dry conditions meet high wind speeds. This means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring, and any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.The wind will pick up before sunrise on Tuesday. We expect the gusts to peak around 30mph late morning through early afternoon. The strong wind gusts will increase our already high brush fire danger. Do not burn outside. Make sure smoking materials are extinguished before disposal. On the upside, it will be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.Tuesday night will be clear and breezy with lows in the low to mid-20s.Wednesday looks to be a sunny day with high temperatures in the 40s.The cooling trend continues through Thursday.

