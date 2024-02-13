US judge orders Elon Musk again to testify in Twitter takeover

A US federal judge ordered billionaire Elon Musk to testify again in a probe of his $44 billion takeover of social media firm Twitter, now known as X, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in the US District Court Northern District of California issued the order on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

The latest order follows a tentative ruling she made in December 2023, when she said Musk has to testify in the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) probe.

The SEC sued Musk in October last year, in an effort to force him to testify about his purchase of Twitter, arguing that the billionaire failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15 as required by a subpoena and delayed the regulator's ongoing investigation.

The regulator also noted that its officials tried to come up with an agreed time and place to meet with Musk in October and November.

The probe aims to find out whether the $44 billion purchase of the social media firm violated any federal laws.

