US lawmaker warns government shutdown may be extended until late November

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna said the partial federal government shutdown could last until Thanksgiving (November 27) or even longer, News.Az reports.

The shutdown began on October 1 due to a lack of funding resulting from disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over several spending items, including healthcare. Both parties accuse each other of provoking and prolonging the crisis for political gain.

At the same time, according to US law, departments and agencies that ensure national security and the protection of life and property continue to operate, and employees forced to work without pay receive it later.

News.Az