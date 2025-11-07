US lifts sanctions on Syrian president ahead of Trump meeting

On Friday, the United States lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a day after the United Nations Security Council took the same action ahead of his scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

According to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department website, the United States removed Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations on Sharaa and Syria's interior minister, Anas Khattab.

