US lifts sanctions on Syrian president ahead of Trump meeting

On Friday, the United States lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a day after the United Nations Security Council took the same action ahead of his scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
According to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department website, the United States removed Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations on Sharaa and Syria's interior minister, Anas Khattab.


