Britain removes sanctions on Syria’s president; EU expected to follow

Britain has lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, one day after the UN Security Council removed similar restrictions ahead of Sharaa’s upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The European Union confirmed on Friday that it plans to follow the UN and UK in easing its measures.

A notice on the British government’s website said that sanctions were also lifted on Syria’s Interior Minister Anas Khattab. Both men had previously been subject to financial restrictions for alleged links to Islamic State and al-Qaeda, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A European Commission spokesperson said the bloc would update its sanctions regime to reflect the UN’s decision but emphasized that “restrictions related to arms and security remain in place.” The EU also reiterated its support for “a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led transition.”

Britain had already eased some sanctions in April, while the EU rolled back several economic measures in May.

Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, became Syria’s president in January after insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Bashar al-Assad in a rapid offensive. Once a senior figure in HTS and previously affiliated with al-Qaeda, Sharaa was placed under a UN travel ban and asset freeze in 2014.

The UN Security Council’s move to lift sanctions this week cited a lack of ongoing ties between HTS and al-Qaeda. Sharaa is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday.

The Syrian government has not issued an official response, and Friday is not a working day in Syria.

