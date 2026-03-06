US looking at potential leaders for Iran, says White House press secretary

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt said Washington was looking at potential candidates to lead Iran, a day after President Trump said the US must be involved in choosing ‌the next leader of Iran, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

“I know there’s a number of people that our intelligence agencies and the United States government are looking at, but I won’t get any further on that,” she added.

Earlier we reported Trump saying there would be no deal struck with Iran ⁠except “unconditional surrender”.

“What the President means is ⁠that when he, as Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of ‌America, and the goals of Operation Epic Fury has been fully realised, then Iran will essentially be in a place of ‌unconditional ‌surrender, whether they say it themselves or not,” Leavitt said.