US looking at potential leaders for Iran, says White House press secretary
We now have more lines from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Speaking to reporters, Leavitt said Washington was looking at potential candidates to lead Iran, a day after President Trump said the US must be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
“I know there’s a number of people that our intelligence agencies and the United States government are looking at, but I won’t get any further on that,” she added.
Earlier we reported Trump saying there would be no deal struck with Iran except “unconditional surrender”.
“What the President means is that when he, as Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America, and the goals of Operation Epic Fury has been fully realised, then Iran will essentially be in a place of unconditional surrender, whether they say it themselves or not,” Leavitt said.
By Faig Mahmudov