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Potential Leaders
US looking at potential leaders for Iran, says White House press secretary
06 Mar 2026-23:15
Latest News
Putin accuses Ukraine of targeting Luhansk dormitory
Azerbaijan, Somalia explore partnership opportunities
Spain aims to strengthen economy by legalizing 500,000+ migrants
Peace talks in Ukraine stalled, says Rubio
EU may sanction Russia’s Patriarch Kirill, but not yet
Ebola threat in DR Congo reaches “very high” level
CATL eyes investment in Chinese AI startup DeepSeek
Rutte: Zelenskyy to join NATO summit in Ankara
WUF13 flags of Azerbaijan and the UN lowered
WUF chairmanship handed over from Azerbaijan to Mexico
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