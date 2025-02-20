US, Mexico agree to conduct joint border patrols

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and Mexico agreed to conduct coordinated patrols on their respective sides of the border to enhance security, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

General Gregory M. Guillot, commander of the US Northern Command, and Mexico's Secretary of National Defense General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo met recently and signed a joint statement of understanding regarding cooperative activities along the border, it said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They also agreed to “increase information sharing and establish methods for immediate communications," it added.

On the first day of his second term in office last month, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to target border security as he portrays immigration as out of control.

A national emergency was declared at the southern US border with Mexico that paves the way to deploy troops.

There are about 5,000 active-duty soldiers along the border with Mexico, and the number is expected to grow.

