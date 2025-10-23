U.S. military strikes suspected drug vessels in Eastern Pacific, killing five

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. military has killed five suspected drug smugglers in strikes on two vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, marking an expansion of President Donald Trump’s counter-narcotics campaign.

Hegseth confirmed that the first strike took place on Tuesday, killing two people, followed by a second attack on Wednesday that killed three more. He said both vessels were operating along known narcotics trafficking routes and carrying illegal drugs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling,” Hegseth said, sharing short videos of the strikes on social media that appeared to show explosions at sea.

The Pentagon has provided few details about the operations, which come in addition to at least seven similar strikes in the Caribbean that have killed more than 30 people. The campaign has drawn sharp criticism from Colombia and other Latin American nations, who accuse Washington of violating international law.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the latest Pacific strike, calling it “murder,” while Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa expressed support for the U.S. actions amid his own government’s war on gangs.

President Trump defended the military operations, saying they were legally justified and intended to “save American lives.” He also reiterated his intention to potentially launch ground strikes in Venezuela, adding that Congress would be notified if such actions occur.

The escalation comes amid a major U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, including guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine, and about 6,500 troops.

Legal experts have questioned why the U.S. military, rather than the Coast Guard, is carrying out maritime drug interdictions. The Coast Guard’s ongoing Operation Viper has already seized more than 100,000 pounds (45,000 kg) of cocaine in the Pacific this year.

It remains unclear why the administration chose to strike the vessels rather than intercept them.

