US monitoring situation between Pakistan and India

The United States is keeping a close watch on the swiftly changing situation between Pakistan and India after the attacks by the Indian forces, the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said in a brief statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

India launched missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory at three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and injuring two others, according to security officials.

The strikes came amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

The missiles early on Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials.

One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

News.Az