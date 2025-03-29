US moves at least 4 long-range stealth B-2 bombers to Indian Ocean base

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows four B-2 stealth bombers parked at Camp Thunder Cove in Diego Garcia on March 29, 2025, as a US airstrike campaign continues against Yemen's Houthi rebels. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

As the US continues airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthis, an AP analysis of satellite photos shows the American military has moved at least four long-range stealth B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean — a base far outside of the range of the Iran-backed group — in a move that avoids using allies’ Mideast bases.

Three had been seen at the base earlier this week, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The Kan public broadcaster notes that the planes are also within striking distance of Iran.

That means a fourth of all the nuclear-capable B-2s that America has in its arsenal are now deployed to the base. The Biden administration used the B-2 with conventional bombs against Houthi targets last year. The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman has launched attacks on Houthis from the Red Sea and the American military plans to bring the carrier USS Carl Vinson to the Mideast from Asia as well.

