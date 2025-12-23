US moves to cancel thousands of asylum cases nationwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is moving to cancel thousands of pending asylum cases as part of a new nationwide immigration strategy under President Donald Trump.

According to the report, the Trump administration has instructed government attorneys to seek the dismissal of asylum claims currently being heard in U.S. immigration courts. The effort targets asylum-seekers with active cases, arguing they can be deported to third countries rather than their countries of origin, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reuters said it could not immediately verify the CBS News report. The White House, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

The new approach reportedly involves ICE attorneys asking immigration judges to dismiss asylum cases without reviewing their merits. In addition, judges are being asked to issue deportation orders sending asylum-seekers to countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, and Uganda.

The development comes as the Trump administration prepares for a significantly tougher immigration crackdown in 2026, backed by a major expansion in enforcement funding.

Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled Congress approved a sweeping spending package that allocates roughly $170 billion in additional funding for ICE and U.S. Border Patrol through September 2029. This represents a sharp increase compared with their combined annual budgets of about $19 billion.

The reported campaign signals a shift toward faster case closures and expanded deportation authority, raising concerns among immigration advocates about due process and the future of asylum protections in the United States.

News.Az