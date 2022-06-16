US national security adviser says US has been in talks with Ukraine about "negotiated outcome" with Russia

US national security adviser says US has been in talks with Ukraine about "negotiated outcome" with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that the United States has purposefully “refrained from laying out what we see as an end game” for the war in Ukraine and will “not be pressuring [Ukraine] to make territorial concessions” to Russia, but noted that the US has been in talks with Ukraine about what a settlement could look like, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

In the discussion with the Center for a New American Security, Sullivan said that the US will continue “to support and consult” with Ukraine “about how they want to approach a negotiated outcome with the Russians."

"And for the time being, supporting them in that means supporting them through the steady provision of weapons and intelligence” in order to strengthen the country's hand at the negotiating table, he added.

News.Az