U.S. Navy destroyer, supply ship collide in Caribbean Sea

A U.S. Navy destroyer and a supply ship collided in the Caribbean, injuring two U.S. Navy sailors, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. Southern Command spokesperson.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG103) and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) collided during a replenishment-at-sea," Fox News cited the spokesperson as saying, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Two personnel reported minor injuries but are in stable condition, said the report.

News.Az