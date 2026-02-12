Yandex metrika counter

U.S. Navy destroyer, supply ship collide in Caribbean Sea

  • World
  • Share
U.S. Navy destroyer, supply ship collide in Caribbean Sea
Source: jamestown

A U.S. Navy destroyer and a supply ship collided in the Caribbean, injuring two U.S. Navy sailors, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. Southern Command spokesperson.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG103) and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) collided during a replenishment-at-sea," Fox News cited the spokesperson as saying, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Two personnel reported minor injuries but are in stable condition, said the report. 


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      