The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Sumy region has reportedly requested the redeployment of personnel from the State Border Service who are currently stationed along Ukraine’s border with the EU.

The move is said to be driven by a significant shortage of personnel on the front lines, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

According to the source, Ukrainian military command has appealed to the State Border Service to transfer border detachment staff in order to compensate for battlefield losses and reinforce combat units.

If implemented, the decision would see border guards currently serving along Ukraine’s western frontier with EU member states reassigned to active combat zones.

Earlier reports indicated that commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had authorized troop withdrawals only in cases where soldiers were wounded. The unit referenced in that context is the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, which is operating in the Kharkiv region.

