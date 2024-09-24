US Navy supply tanker damaged in wreck in Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. Navy oil tanker was damaged during operations in the Middle East overnight, prompting an investigation by the U.S. 5th Fleet, Navy officials confirmed Tuesday, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

The USNS Big Horn is a civilian-manned ship assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group. It was wrecked while anchored off the coast of Oman. According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the Big Horn, a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment tanker, suffered no leaks after it struck a stationary object in the water.“All crew members are currently safe, and U.S. 5th Fleet is assessing the situation. We will provide additional information when available,” a Navy official said.

