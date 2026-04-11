New Zealand: Mass evacuations as Cyclone Vaianu nears landfall in North Island

Forecasters say the cyclone is expected to make landfall within hours, bringing wind speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour and intense downpours across affected regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services have warned of possible flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable coastal and hillside areas.

Sea levels have already risen significantly in some locations, with water recorded at around six metres above normal near Auckland, the country’s largest city.

Officials said coastal surges could intensify as the storm approaches, with waves forecast to reach up to 13 metres in exposed areas. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate, and multiple regions on the North Island have declared a formal state of emergency.

Authorities are urging people to move to higher ground, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow evacuation instructions. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon warned that significant damage and power outages are likely, and urged residents to check on vulnerable neighbours.

The cyclone has renewed concerns about extreme weather preparedness in New Zealand. In 2023, the country was struck by Cyclone Gabrielle, which killed 11 people and displaced thousands, becoming one of the most severe natural disasters in recent decades.