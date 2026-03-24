Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks to end Middle East war

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that his country is ready to host talks between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending the ongoing war in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Sharif said Pakistan “welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond,”, News.Az reports.

Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 24, 2026

He added that, “subject to concurrence by the U.S. and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”

This move positions Pakistan as a potential mediator in one of the region’s most critical conflicts, signaling a push for diplomacy amid escalating tensions.

News.Az