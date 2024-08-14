US officials often contact Palestinian authorities, Abbas says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials in Washington often contact the authorities in Palestine, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told TASS , commenting on the ongoing debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about a ceasefire in Gaza, News.az reports.

"Since October 7, the UN Security Council has put a ceasefire resolution to vote three times. This decision is necessary in legal and humanitarian terms, but America has been against a ceasefire as it uses its veto power every time," Abbas said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I am not telling only you about it, I also communicate this directly to US officials. By the way, they always contact us," he added.

News.Az