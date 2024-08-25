US pre-notified about attack on Lebanon, says Israeli official

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli official revealed on Sunday that Israel had informed the U.S. in advance about its attack on Lebanon.

The official, speaking to the Hebrew site Walla, emphasized that while Israel operates independently against Hezbollah, it does so in full coordination with the United States.The Biden administration was reportedly updated on the attack ahead of time.Recently, the US has deployed military forces and ships to the region in anticipation of potential escalations and responses from Iran and Hezbollah. This follows recent incidents, including the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut and the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

News.Az