Nepal government voids 1,500 public appointments via presidential ordinance

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President Ramchandra Paudel has issued a sweeping ordinance effectively cancelling 1,594 major public appointments made before March 26.

The "Ordinance on Special Provisions for the Removal of Public Office Bearers, 2083" was recommended by the new government led by Balendra Shah and the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which rose to power following the March 5 elections and the September 2025 "Gen Z" protests, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph India.

The move targets individuals appointed by previous administrations, including the interim government led by Sushila Karki.

The mass dismissal has triggered a leadership vacuum across critical state-owned enterprises, regulatory bodies, universities, and health institutes. Notable entities now facing administrative disruptions include the Nepal Electricity Authority, Tribhuvan University, and Nepal Airlines Corporation. In many sectors, routine operations are expected to stall due to the absence of authorized signatories.

While government officials argue the ordinance is a necessary step to remove politically motivated appointees and improve accountability, critics warn of widespread instability in public service delivery. The government has not yet provided a clear timeline or mechanism for filling the nearly 1,600 vacant positions.

News.Az