U.S. presented proposals to Baku and Yerevan regarding the solution of the most controversial issues

US administration has presented its proposals to the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the resolution of some issues within the framework of the peace agreement, Dereck Hogan, First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said at the hearings of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives, News.az reports.

According to him, there is progress in the negotiation process between the two countries.

"At the beginning of May, the Secretary of State accepted the foreign ministers of the two countries to work on a number of the most controversial issues, for example, the withdrawal of troops from the border region, the mechanism for resolving disputes in the treaty," he said.

On May 1, talks were held in Washington between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, with the mediation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

According to Hogan, there was close diplomatic interaction between the two sides in this meeting.

"We are now looking at what can be done on the most contentious issues. We have put forward a number of proposals so that perhaps both sides have found some common ground to overcome their differences," Hogan said.

He noted that last week he spoke with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to understand "in which areas we can move forward".

