US President and Canadian Prime Minister to hold tariff talks in coming days

Canadian Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and the person responsible for Canada-U.S. trade Dominic LeBlanc expects U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to hold talks "in the coming days" over a possible trade deal amid Washington's new 35 percent tariffs, News.Az reports citing the CBS.

He stressed that he was optimistic about the prospects for a trade deal based on his conversations with Washington officials. "We are encouraged by our conversations with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer. But we are not at the point where we need to be to make a deal that is in the best interests of our economies," LeBlanc said.

The minister also added that he believed it was possible to reach an agreement that would "reduce some of the duties and provide greater certainty for investment."

News.Az