US President expressed hope that Belarusian authorities will release 1,300 prisoners

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the Belarusian authorities will soon release another 1,300 prisoners.

He wrote about this in “Truth Social”, News.Az reports.

"Thank you to Belarus and its strong leader. I hope that the 1,300 people will also be released soon!" the American leader wrote.

It should be noted that on August 15, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Trump discussed the bilateral agenda, regional issues and the situation in hot spots, including Ukraine, by telephone.

