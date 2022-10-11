Yandex metrika counter

US president pledges continued military assistance to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks on Monday, the White House said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Biden told Zelenskyy that Washington will continue providing Ukraine with security assistance including advanced air defense systems.

“President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” the White House said.


