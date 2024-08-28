US prosecutors revise charges against Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

US prosecutors have updated the charges against former President Donald Trump concerning his alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 election, following a Supreme Court decision granting broad immunity to presidents for official actions taken while in office.

The revised indictment lays out the same four criminal counts against Trump - which he denies - but they now relate to his status as a political candidate rather than a sitting president, News.Az reports citing BBC.It appears unlikely that the case - and other criminal cases faced by the Republican - will reach court before this year's election on 5 November.As well as denying allegations of election interference, Trump has maintained his claim - without evidence - that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.The revised indictment, brought by Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, leaves in place the four crimes Trump is accused of committing: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, attempting to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.Trump has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

