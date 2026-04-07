US reports strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO
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The U.S. military conducted strikes on military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, according to an unidentified senior U.S. official, News.Az reports, citing Axios.
NOW: U.S. airstrikes targeting shelters and defensive facilities on Iran's Kharg Island. pic.twitter.com/k1pauNpb6A
NOW: U.S. airstrikes targeting shelters and defensive facilities on Iran's Kharg Island. pic.twitter.com/k1pauNpb6A— Clash Report (@clashreport) April 7, 2026
Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions on the Kharg Island amid ongoing tensions in the region.
By Nijat Babayev