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US reports strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO

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US reports strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO
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The ​U.S. ‌military conducted strikes ​on ​military targets ⁠on ​Iran's ​Kharg Island, according to an unidentified ​senior ​U.S. ⁠official, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions on the Kharg Island amid ongoing tensions in the region.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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