US reports strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO

US reports strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO

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The ​U.S. ‌military conducted strikes ​on ​military targets ⁠on ​Iran's ​Kharg Island, according to an unidentified ​senior ​U.S. ⁠official, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

NOW: U.S. airstrikes targeting shelters and defensive facilities on Iran's Kharg Island. pic.twitter.com/k1pauNpb6A — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 7, 2026

Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions on the Kharg Island amid ongoing tensions in the region.

News.Az