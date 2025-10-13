U.S. retailers brace for Trump’s 100% tariffs on Chinese goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. retailers are preparing for potential price hikes and supply disruptions as President Donald Trump threatens to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting November 1, just ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Trade and retail experts warn the move could raise consumer prices, squeeze profit margins, and dampen demand, particularly among lower-income households that are already struggling with inflation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This will have ripple effects throughout the supply chain,” said Blake Harden, managing director at Washington Council EY, noting that some retailers may rush shipments before the tariffs take effect — though accelerated imports could still be hit with duties upon arrival.

The escalating U.S.-China trade tensions have already clouded economic forecasts and unsettled companies across multiple sectors. Prices for goods ranging from clothing to electronics have been rising as businesses attempt to adapt to changing tariffs and increased supply-chain costs.

“Retailers can manage tariffs, but volatility in tariff rates is far harder to handle,” said CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram. “Most holiday inventory is already in the U.S., so this shouldn’t disrupt the current season — but prices could rise next year if tensions continue.”

Following Trump’s remarks, retail stocks including Abercrombie, Best Buy, and Nike slipped on Friday. The president later tried to ease concerns, posting on Truth Social: “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment.”

Retailers have issued mixed outlooks ahead of the holidays. Walmart and Macy’s raised their annual forecasts, while Target and Best Buy maintained theirs. Toymaker Mattel cut its expectations, citing cost pressures.

“The surprise is the timing — this close to the holiday season,” said Ram Reddy of Nagarro, adding that the coming months will test how well companies have diversified supply chains away from China.

