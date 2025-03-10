US, Russia may hold new talks in Saudi Arabia this week

US, Russia may hold new talks in Saudi Arabia this week

A new round of talks between Russia and the United States may take place in Saudi Arabia this week, according sources.

According to the sources, officials from the US administration will meet with both Ukrainian and Russian representatives in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing CNN.



The sources did not specify the exact participants in the talks.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that various kinds of talks would take place in Saudi Arabia and that he hoped for "a lot of progress" on resolving the Ukrainian conflict as a result.

Earlier, US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said he hoped to discuss a potential ceasefire and peace agreement at a meeting with Kiev officials in Jeddah on March 11

News.Az