US, Russia will continue to cooperate on Karabakh conflict settlement - Hoagland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Regardless of the current state of relations between the US and Russia, I believe that these countries will continue to cooperate on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement.

The US and Russia will continue to cooperate on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said in an interview to the Voice of America, AzVision.az reported.

“Regardless of the current state of relations between the US and Russia, I believe that these countries will continue to cooperate on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement. The close ties built between the co-chairing countries over the years allow me to state this,” said Hoagland, noting that relations between Washington and Moscow will not negatively affect the settlement process.

Moscow does not want war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is contrary to Russia’s interests and can destabilize the entire region, stressed the American co-chair.

News.Az

News.Az