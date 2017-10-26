U.S. sanctions North Koreans over forced labor, other alleged abuses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on seven North Korean individuals and three entities over what it called serious human rights abuses, including forced labor and hunting down of asylum seekers, APA reports quoting Reuters.

“Today’s sanctions target the North Korean military and regime officials engaged in flagrant abuses of human rights,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “We also are targeting North Korean financial facilitators who attempt to keep the regime afloat with foreign currency earned through forced labor operations.”

Among those targeted by the sanctions were the director and the deputy director of the Military Security Command, the first vice minister of the Ministry of People’s Security and the labor minister. The United States also sanctioned North Korea’s consul general in Shenyang, China, and a diplomat at North Korea’s embassy in Vietnam.

“We are especially concerned with the North Korean military, which operates as secret police, punishing all forms of dissent,” the statement said.

”Further, the military operates outside of North Korea to hunt down asylum seekers, and brutally detains and forcibly returns North Korean citizens.”

News.Az

