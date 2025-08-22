US scrambles fighter jets twice after Russian spy plane detected near Alaska

The United States dispatched fighter jets on two separate occasions—Wednesday and Thursday—after detecting a Russian intelligence and surveillance aircraft operating near Alaska, according to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The surveillance aircraft remained within the ADIZ for approximately one hour and 12 minutes, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

While the U.S. Air Force frequently monitors Russian Tu-95 bomber flights in the area, the use of an Il-20, equipped for electronic intelligence gathering, is rarer.

It comes after Poland scrambled fighter jets after Russia launched long-range missile strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday night.

A day before that, Japan scrambled fighters to intercept two Russian Tu-95 Bear bombers and two fighters over the Sea of Japan.

NORAD said in its press release regarding Thursday's incident: "NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America."

It added: "An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security."

The Polish military wrote on X on Thursday: "In connection with the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, conducting strikes on Ukrainian territory—including with the use of hypersonic missiles—aircraft of the Polish Air Force and allied aviation are operating in Polish airspace."

A Japan Joint Staff spokesperon said: "We will continue to monitor Russian military movements in the airspace surrounding Japan with great interest and will take all possible measures to ensure vigilance and surveillance."

