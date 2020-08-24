US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has started his trip to the Middle East, The Times of Israel reports.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday within the framework of the visit.

Pompeo will hold meetings with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantsz, and Foreign Minister Gaby Ashkenazi today.

Attempts, aimed at normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE, as well as among Arabian countries and restoration of international sanctions against Iran will be discussed at the meetings.

Pompeo is set to visit Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates this week.

